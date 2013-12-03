Digital Locks Online: Fleetwood Student Sales to Launch New Corporate Blog

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc., one of New York’s leading providers of RFID Door Lock, Keypad Lock and other Digital Lock models, today announced the launch of their new corporate blog. Fleetwood Student Sales’ blog is intended to offer weekly posts about different topics regarding reliable locker lock brands like Digilock.



As the articles get posted, covering helpful recommendations, Fleetwood Student Sales will focus on its areas of expertise, which include: locker locks, digital locks, and keyless padlocks, just to name a few. The new corporate blog will also maintain the website’s signature colors (grey, white and orange).



Capitalizing on over 40 years of experience in the industry, Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc. will also provide important news and relevant data, including blog posts that compare some of the most popular digital locks available on the market right now, highlighting its main features and advantages.



“At the company we are certain this blog will provide valuable information to our growing online community,” said a Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc. representative. “Our customers constantly ask us whether or not they should buy this or that digital lock; and that is the kind of question we are looking forward to answering in our blog.”



For more information regarding Fleetwood Student Sales’ new blog at DigitalLocksOnline.com, please send an email to fleetwoodStudentSales@gmail (dot) com or call 1-877-562-5755 and one of their sales representatives will answer back as soon as possible.



To request further inquires regarding the company’s Special Financing Plan or Fleetwood Student Sales’ wide array of digital locks, please visit their official website.



About Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc.

Online locker lock supplier Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc. distributes school locks for lockers throughout America thanks to their dedicated customer service team and cutting-edge online delivery platform. Fleetwood Student Sales, Inc. is a family owned and operated business that has been providing durable, reliable and high-quality school locks for lockers to public schools and private institutions for more than 40 years. Their school locks are available in a broad selection of portable and built-in secure systems, for all kinds of indoor and outdoor facilities.