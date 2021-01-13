Digital Logistics Market to Witness Massive Growth by Digilogistics, Eurotech, Siemens

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Digital Logistics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Digital Logistics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Digital Logistics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Digital Logistics Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany) and Siemens AG (Germany)



Brief Summary of Digital Logistics:

Digital logistic refers to web-based enterprise logistics applications for the centralized logistics information system. Digital logistic has high growth prospects owing to the increasing demand for modern business process management for replacing manpower with automated solutions to deliver quality services. For instance, recently in 2018, Monsanto an American agricultural and biotechnology company selected JDA Software, a supply chain and retail solutions provider to standardize its end-to-end transportation processes. Further, the growing e-commerce industry and technological advancement in the digital logistic industry expected to grow the market over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Rise in Adoption of IT Solutions for the Businesses

- Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Logistics



Market Trend

- Emphasizing On Real-Time Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud-Driven Technology for Digital Logistics



Restraints

- High Initial Implementation Cost of Digital Logistics

- Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology



The Global Digital Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other), Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Services (Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Other Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Others), Systems (Tracking and Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems)



Regions Covered in the Digital Logistics Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Digital Logistics Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Digital Logistics Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Digital Logistics market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Digital Logistics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Digital Logistics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Digital Logistics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



