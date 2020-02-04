Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- An extensive elaboration of the Global Digital Logistics market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co, SAP AG, Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc.



Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution, the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.



Important players listed in the study: Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co, SAP AG, Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc



Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.



Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.



In 2018, the global Digital Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Digital Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.



The study elaborates factors of Global Digital Logistics market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of Digital Logistics products.



Scope of the Report



Product Type: Consulting services, System integration services & Other services



Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Application: Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management



This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Digital Logistics Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around - no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.



On what parameters study is being formulated?



- Analysis Tool: The Global Digital Logistics Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.



-Key Strategic Developments: This Digital Logistics study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.



-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.



The Global Digital Logistics study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.



