Digital Manufacturing Profiles Ultriva Expansion with Aerospace Components Company

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Digital Manufacturing recently profiled Ultriva's solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors. The solutions are set to streamline the supply chain through End to End Pull replenishment. According to the article, “The Aerospace Industries Association, the premier trade association representing the nation's major aerospace and defense manufacturers, works with 300 major aerospace and defense companies and their suppliers are members of the association, embodying every high-technology manufacturing segment of the industry from commercial aviation and avionics, to manned and unmanned defense systems, to space technologies and satellite communications.”



Known as a pioneer in Kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that aerospace component manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain through a process known as End to End Pull (E2E) replenishment.



Ultriva works with many leading manufacturers and suppliers and sees great expansion in 2014 likely in areas addressing civil aviation, space, national security, international and procurement and finance.



“This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms,” Laksham said. “The primary goal of the E2E Pull process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain.



Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide and the new features in version 7.6 address some of these specific aerospace sector demands.



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About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals.



Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495