Digital Manufacturing Software Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Digital Manufacturing Software market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize the manufacturing process. The Digital Manufacturing Software market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the increasing use of digital manufacturing software in micro, small and medium enterprises. However, the availability of open-source digital manufacturing solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Digital Manufacturing Software Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the Digital Manufacturing Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Dassault Systemes S.A., Mentor Graphics Corp., SAP AG, Siemens PLM software Inc.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: Autodesk Inc., Camstar Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., Cogiscan Inc., Giraffe Production Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kineo CAM Corp., Visual Components Oyo, SIMUL8 Corp., and Taylor Scheduling Software Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
