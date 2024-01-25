Digital Map Market Analysis 2026: Insights Into Industry Growth, Strategic Planning, Driving Forces, and Future Projections

The global Digital Map Market size to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2021 to USD 37.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of digital map technologies and services.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Map Market"



230 - Tables

48 - Figures

241 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174129746



Digital maps primarily consolidate navigation, routing, and other allied capabilities and streamline geospatial services. End-users of digital maps include natural resource companies, logistics partners, governments, and homeland security. Today, most of the drivers use maps for navigation purposes, such as to position themselves, plan journeys, and decide the shortest possible routes. However, human driving is expected to be gradually replaced by in-vehicle automated systems, leading to greater demand for digital maps. The maps designed for machines are highly accurate and realistic and provide an exact representation of roads. These maps are commonly referred to as High-Definition (HD) maps.



The digital map market's revenue has grown considerably over the past few years. It is expected to grow further with the increasing portable Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)-based eCommerce. The major areas of opportunities for digital mapping systems include navigation, local search, enterprise services, mobile advertisements via Location-Based Services (LBS), location-specific health information, tourism, consumer tracking, and other location-based BI services.



Some major players in the digital Map Market include Google (US), Apple(US), TomTom(Netherlands), Nearmap(Australia), ESRI(US), INRIX(US), HERE Technologies(Europe), MapQuest(US), LightBox(US), ServiceNow(US), Alibaba Group(China), Inpixon(US), META(US), IndoorAtlas(Finland), Mapsted(Canada) These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global digital map market.



Google's company's parent organization, Alphabet, was formed by restructuring Google in October 2015. It became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Google's product innovations have increased the use of its services and the company is one of the most recognized brands in the world. The company's core products and platforms include Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. Every product has over one billion active users every month. As more and more digital experiences are being built in the cloud, its cloud products are helping enterprises of all sizes take advantage of the latest technologies and efficiently run their businesses. Google provides its big data solution through the Google Cloud Platform. The cloud-based services are available as global technology services. The company offers Google Maps, through which it provides mapped data and applications to various users. It operates through 70 offices in more than 50 countries worldwide. It has a geographical presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174129746



Apple is a consumer electronics manufacturing company that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. The company has a wide products and services portfolio that includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod; and a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay, and supporting services. Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple. It is the default map system in iOS, macOS, and watchOS. It provides directions and the estimated time of arrival for automobile, pedestrian, and public transportation navigation. Apple Maps also features the flyover mode, a feature that enables users to explore certain densely populated urban centers and other places of interest in a 3D landscape composed of models of buildings and structures. The company's major competitors are Google and Microsoft. Apple operates its business globally in the regions of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It caters to various verticals, such as transportation, BFSI, communications, education, retail, healthcare, hospitality, media, public sector, energy, and the government sector.



TomTom is a digital mapping and routing company that focuses on car navigation. It gains a competitive advantage through superior products, a leading brand, and a flexible production structure. It delivers maps through a combination of its high-quality map database, which is supposed to be up to date with the data collected from surveying vehicles and its large community of users. The company's software uses big data combined with machine learning and computer vision techniques to provide maps for automated and autonomous driving and real-time traffic and travel information. The company has three business units, namely automotive and enterprise, consumer, and telematics. The automotive and enterprise unit provides maps, navigation software and services, such as traffic information and routing. The consumer unit offers drivers' directions, guidance, and information for road journeys. The company offers various technologies, such as maps, navigation, services, ADAS, and autonomous driving. The telematics business unit offers a range of services for businesses with fleets, including fleet management and other connected car services. The transactional mapmaking system is used for standard-definition and high-definition maps, which enables operational productivity and shorter map update cycle times. The company offers an extensive digital map database with global coverage. TomTom serves the digital maps market and covers 186 countries and territories. Moreover, the company's detailed and real-time traffic information service reaches more than 5 billion people in 77 countries. It has offices in 29 countries across the globe.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=174129746



Browse Other Reports:



Blockchain as a Service Market



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market



Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market



Edge Computing Market



Digital Lending Market



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-map-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-map.asp