Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States), TomTom (Netherland), Esri (United States), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc. (United States), Nearmap (Australia), Magellan (United States), Apple (United States), Mapquest (United States), Intrix (United States), Yahoo (United States), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France), Jibestream (Canada), Indoor Atlas (Finland), Mapillary (Sweden),



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current PANDEMIC impact on the Digital Map Market



Digital Map Overview:

Digital mapping technology is rapidly becoming one of the most useful and widespread tools for real time mapping. It is a process of collecting and compiling data to form a virtual image. Advancement in this technology has replaced the conventional stereo plotters with digital mapping systems. Additionally, owing to rapid urbanization and changing scenarios it is essential to have the digital maps and databases in order to support decision-making. Moreover, increasing adoption of real-time digital mapping solutions offers a strong opportunity for the digital maps market in the near future.

28th March 2019, TomTom the location technology specialist announced the launch of TomTom GO Premium which assists drivers throughout the journey. It is integrated with features such as IFTTT (If This Then That) integration and powerful navigation and traffic information.



The Digital Map Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Real-time Location Data Management, Geocoding & Geopositioning, Routing & Navigation, Asset Tracking, Others), Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, and Other Natural Resources, Infrastructure Development & Construction, Government & Homeland Security, Logistics, Travel, & Transportation, Others), Mapping (Outdoor Mapping, Indoor Mapping), Component (Solutions (Mapping Data, Web Mapping, GPS-enabled Services), Services (Consulting, Cross-platform Support, Deployment & Integration))



Market Trend

- Emergence of Big Data and Cloud Technology in Digital Mapping Solutions

- Development of Advanced Technologies for Digital Mapping and Surveying

Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices for Navigation

- Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Mapping Solutions

Market Challenges

- User Privacy and Security Concerns



Digital Map Market M&A Activity:

9th July 2019, Esri the mapping data and spatial analytics provider entered into a strategic partnership with Mobileye for instant map updates. This partnership will enable the company to gather more industry data into its ArcGIS platform and provide accurate real-time map updates.

4th June 2019, TomTom announced the collaboration with the EU Data Task Force (DTF) to improve road safety by sharing infrastructure and vehicle data between manufacturers and countries.



