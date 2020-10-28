New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Digital Map Market Forecast to 2026



The Global Digital Map Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Map market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2026. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Digital Map market. According to the report, the Digital Map industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.



Market Size – USD 5.52 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends – Increasing use of smartphones



The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19s pandemic on the Digital Map market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry verticasl either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Digital Map market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Digital Map market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.



Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:



AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., Apple Inc., Collins Bartholomew, DigitalGlobe Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc., Google, Getmapping PLC, MapData Services, HERE Holding Corporation, and Micello Inc., among others.



For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Digital Map market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solution

Tracking & Telematics

Risk Assessment & Disaster Management

Route Planning & Optimization

Others

Service

Consulting

Development

Management



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



GIS

LIDAR

InSAR

Others



Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Scientific

GPS Navigation

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Indoor

Outdoor



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Mobile Devices

Retail

Military & Defense

Government & Public Sector

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Benefits of Global Digital Map Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



