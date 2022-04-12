Digital Map Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Google, Micello, TomTom

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Map Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital Map Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Apple Inc.(United States), Google Inc (United States), Micello, Inc. (United States), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan), Here Technologies (Netherlands), ARC Aerial Imaging Limited (United States), Esri (United States), MAPQUEST (United States), Nearmap Ltd.( Australia)



Definition:

A digital map is an electronic map system, primarily designed for representing a particular road, area, or any specific geographical location. It includes major rivers; tourist attractions; and important landmarks such as airports, hospitals, etc.. It is built on a combination of graphic elements that are assigned to it in the form of electronic information. It is more accurate than a printed map and can be easily updated.



Market Drivers:

- Rising Adoption of Mobile Computing Devices for Navigation

- Wide Adoption of 3D Platforms and Advanced Technologies for Surveying and Digital Map-Making Drives the Digital Map Market

- Significant Growth in the Use of Geospatial Information



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand for Real-Time Mapping of Data

- Emergence of Cloud Technology and Big Data in Digital Mapping Solutions



The Global Digital Map Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Computerized, Scientific, GPS Navigation), Application (Airports, Malls, Departmental Stores, Automotive Navigation, Mobile and The Internet, Public Sector Agencies, Enterprises), Mapping Type (Outdoor Mapping, Indoor Mapping), Solution/Service Type (Solution (Mapping Data, Web Mapping, GPS-enabled Services), Service (Consulting, Cross-platform Support, Deployment & Integration))



Global Digital Map Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Map Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Map Software market.

- -To showcase the development of the Digital Map Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Map Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Map Software market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Map Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



