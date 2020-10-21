Digital Marketing Agency Based in County Wexford Crosses 450+ Facebook Ad Campaign Executions

Gorey, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Southeast Digital, a digital marketing agency based out of Co Wexford has recently crossed 450+ Facebook ad campaign executions. The social media marketing company has achieved this with the help of an impressive portfolio that spans across 50+ happy clients.



Providing social media services in Wexford, Southeast Digital is renowned for having an expert pool of dedicated in-house resources that work towards bringing their clients' campaigns to life on digital media. According to the spokesperson of the company, "We have experience working in the media at a national level and bring a creative approach you won't find in any other agency."



With dozens of active campaigns still in place, Southeast Digital is expected to continue making a name for itself in the local market in the near future.



Southeast Digital is a digital marketing agency based out of County Wexford, Ireland.



