Digital Marketing Agency Launch PPC Campaign Management Service to Help Clients Increase Traffic and Sales Through Paid Search

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- In 2012, 246 Million new domains where registered and 1.2 Trillion worldwide searches where made using Google. Source. Internet usage and purchases are set to rise in the coming years but so will competition for this business. As online marketing becomes more and more competitive companies that wish to succeed online will need to acquire the services of digital marketing agencies such as www.buyability.co.uk.



BUYability say “As seasoned marketers with an eye for the bottom line, we are passionate about performance, relentless in our pursuit of excellence and totally dedicated to delivering exceptional ROI for each and every project.”



The company are experts in paid search advertising and unlike many other companies in the field, BUYability PPC campaigns are managed by mature, experienced and highly commercial business managers. BUYability work with clients to review, structure and continuously optimise their paid search campaigns ensuring the very best possible conversions and ROI (Return on Investment).



The company say on their paid search page that they work with their clients to optimise every aspect of each PPC campaign - from keyword to ad copy to landing page and conversion. They have also perfected sophisticated ad-variation testing systems these systems that enable them to identify the best converting ad copy.



About BUYability Limited

BUYability is located in Pimlico, London but work with clients all over the UK. The company are a full digital marketing agency whose services include much more than just PPC Management. They also help clients with social media marketing, digital strategy, lead generation and more. A full list of their services can be found here.



For further information please contact:

Alan Potts

MD, BUYability Limited

020 7193 1246

alan@buyability.co.uk