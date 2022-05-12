New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- Latest published market study on Global Digital Marketing Analytics Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Digital Marketing Analytics space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Google (United States), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), Datorama (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS (United States), AT Internet (France), IBM (United States), Tinyclues (France), Thunderhead (United Kingdom), etc.



Digital Marketing Analytics Market Definition:

Digital Marketing Analytics is Used for Recommending Actions to Optimize Customer Experiences & Interactions Through the Simple Communication of Complex Digital Data Analysis. They are Analytics Platforms Which are Used for Understanding the Purpose & Improvement of Digital Channel User Experience, Advertising Campaigns, Customer Acquisition. They Help Manage Customer Expedition Across All Channels & Boosting Customer Satisfaction. They Aid Marketers to Analyse Data Which is Installed on a Different System, Wide Range of Forms & Formats, Including Structured & Non-Structured Datasets. Digital Marketing Analytics Platforms Have Seen a Considerable Adoption Due to Several Advantages Such as Easy Integration & Data Reliability



Market Growth Drivers:

- Need for Tracking Information to Gain Advantage Over Competitors

- The Rise in the Usage of Digital Marketing Globally



Influencing Trend:

- Rising Investments in Digital Technologies



Challenges:

- High Maintenance Costs Due to a Constantly Evolving Digital Environment May Pose a Challenge



Opportunities:

- There are Growing Prospects for Market Expansion,

- There is an Increased Opportunity for the Growth of Digital Marketing Analytics, Owing to the Rising Usage of Analytics Software by Enterprises to Draw Conclusions on Their Product Promotions & Marketing



In May 2019, Intuit Acquired Data Analytics Start-Up Origami Logic to Accelerate Their Digital Marketing Analytics Platform and In February 2017, Deloitte Announced the Acquisition of Cornerstone Group of Companies, a Toronto-Based Digital Marketing & Analytics Firm With More Than a Quarter Century of Presence in Customer Acquisition & Retention



The Global Digital Marketing Analytics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multi-Channel Analytics, Digital Enterprise Analytics), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End User (Small Scale & Medium Scale Enterprises, Large Scale Enterprises)

The regional analysis of Global Digital Marketing Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Marketing Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Marketing Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Marketing Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Marketing Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Marketing Analytics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Marketing Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Digital Marketing Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



