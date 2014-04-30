Digital Marketing Expert Offers Tips for Starting Blog

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- More and more small businesses are seeing increased leads and profits when they maintain a regularly updated blog.



According to a HubSpot survey of more than 7,000 businesses, companies with 51-100 pages on their website (typically blog posts) generate 48 percent more traffic than those with 1-50 pages. Companies that publish at least 15 blog posts per month get five times more traffic than those that don’t (source: http://www.scottmckelvey.com/the-stats-that-make-a-bulletproof-case-for-business-blogging/).



But how does a small business start a blog? Digital marketing expert Mandy McEwen, Founder and President of Mod Girl Marketing, offers eight tips for starting a blog in a new blog post at http://www.8waysin8days.com/8-tips-starting-blog/.



In the post, McEwen points out that 77 percent of all internet users read a blog, 23 percent of internet time is spent on blogs and 61 percent of consumers have made a purchase based on information they received from a blog. Companies that blog have more indexed links, more indexed web pages, more inbound links, better search engine visibility and more leads than companies that do not.



McEwen practices what she preaches. According to a recent interview with McEwen in Huffington Post, she “built her business through diligently posting blog content on various sites. Doing so helped establish her as a recognized expert in her field. A whopping 70 percent of her current and previous client base in fact was generated from one single blog post.”



“Small businesses are learning that blogging pays off big,” McEwen said. “Starting a blog is the sort of DIY project any business owner can do in an afternoon if you have the time and patience. My new blog post will explain the basics of starting a blog so that anyone can launch a new blog quickly and easily.”



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.