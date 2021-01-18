New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- One of the key drivers for the growth of the market is the growing need for catering to diverse consumer needs.



Market Size – USD 49.65 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – A surge in the number of social media users.



The Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market is estimated to garner revenue of USD 157.02 Billion by 2027, registering a massive 15.0% CAGR during the estimated timeframe. Digital marketing software is a tool that facilitates marketing activities and campaigns across a wide range of digital channels, including social media and emails. The software examines real-time data and assesses the efficiency scores of various marketing campaigns. The global digital marketing software (DMS) market has witnessed rapid gains over the last few years, primarily due to the increasing need to cater to various consumer requirements and match up the latest market trends. The rising adoption of smartphones, broader access to the internet, the emergence of high-speed networks like 5G, the surging popularity of social media platforms, the growing adoption of advanced digital marketing tools, and the higher acceptance of multi-channel and cross-platform marketing are among the key parameters leading to the global market development.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1567



Enterprises use digital marketing software to strengthen their customer relationship using a wide array of digital marketing tools, such as email software, web analytics, market automation software, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). The popularizing trend of location-based advertising, social media advertising, and video advertising is a significant factor in creating market growth opportunities. For instance, the retail sector leverages various location-based advertising services to enhance customers' experience and offer them personalized updates on different products, discounts, and offers. Moreover, companies' augmented spending on advanced digital marketing software and solutions to reinforce customer engagement through multiple channels and analyze advertising campaigns in real-time is another factor boosting the market growth. However, certain factors, such as the rising data confidentiality and security issues, insecure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and increasing incidences of phishing, social engineering attacks, and malware injections, pose significant challenges to the global digital marketing software (DMS) market growth in the years to come.



Key Findings from the Report:



Based on the software type, the interactive systems sub-segment held the largest market share of nearly 36% in 2019 and is poised to witness the fastest growth over the forecast era. Interactive systems enable organizations to receive valuable customer feedback and knowledge of their tastes and preferences. These systems are rapidly gaining traction with the surging trend of consumer-oriented marketing.

Among components, the services sub-segment is predicted to record the highest growth rate of 15.7% in the global digital marketing software (DMS) market over the forecast timeline.

In terms of organization size, the large enterprises sub-segment accounted for a significant market share of 63% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its leading market position over the forecast years. Increasing investments by large enterprises in adopting digital marketing software is a key factor propelling this segment's growth.

The cloud deployment segment held the largest market share of around 63% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming years. The incorporation of cloud-based digital marketing solutions allows companies to customize their products & services better. Furthermore, these solutions help them manage operational costs and coordinate and monitor their digital marketing campaigns.

Among industry verticals, the media & entertainment industry is the leading segment anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% over the projected period. The evolution of e-commerce and the growing popularity of social media platforms have induced the growth of this segment.

As per the regional landscape, North America is the key market for digital marketing software (DMS) that accounted for the largest market share of 30% in 2019. The market is expected to remain the most dominant one over the forecast period, owing to the technological advancements in DMS, growing government investments in the development of digital marketing solutions based on AI, machine learning, and IoT, and the presence of several leading market players in the region.



The leading industry participants include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Marketo, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.



Browse Complete Report "Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-marketing-software-dms-market



For the purpose of this study, the global digital marketing software (DMS) market is segmented based on software type, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:



Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Data & Analytics System

Content Production & Management Tools

Interaction Systems

Management & Administration-oriented Apps



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solutions

Software

Hardware

Services

Support & Maintenance

Training

System Integration



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



On-premise

Cloud



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Education

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) market and its competitive landscape.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1567



Browse Related Reports –



IoT for Public Safety Market Future Growth with Technology and Outlook 2021



Smart Grid Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2021



FIPS Market Share and Global Trends with Regional Analysis



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com