Digital Marketing Strategist Shane Barker Joins Inspirational Start-Up Kamere

Granite Bay, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Kamere (www.kamere.com), a media start-up company that shares powerful and positive inspiration throughout the world, is proud to announce that Shane Barker has joined the Kamere team as Vice President of Digital Marketing.



Barker is an established name in the digital marketing and consulting space. As a seasoned start-up consultant, he has worked with numerous companies to raise awareness and quickly build a customer base by leveraging content marketing, social media and SEO strategies. Ranked as the number one social media consultant by ProSkore, Shane’s influence will enable Kamere to quickly drive customer adoption and partner engagement. Barker will lead the development and execution of Kamere’s global content strategy and social media engagement plan to support the company’s growth.



“Shane is an extraordinary asset to Kamere,” said Kim Box, President and CEO of Kamere. “Shane’s connections and depth of knowledge about how start-ups rapidly grow via social media strategies will enable Kamere to reach even greater heights. The Kamere team, along with our advisors, is a powerful force that will support our vision to uplift humanity by sharing positive and powerful inspiration.”



Kamere enables people to easily find and share inspiration. It is also an online forum for organizations to share their own inspiring stories. Kamere can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. By signing up at www.kamere.com, people receive daily inspiration, which can be an uplifting image, article, story, quote, or video. Once people receive their daily inspiration, it can easily be shared with friends and family across all social networks.



“The power of inspiration is greatly underestimated,” said Shane Barker. “Once something inspires you, it motivates you to take action, to take a stand, and to get involved. I am excited to work with Kamere and leverage my social media expertise to start an inspiration revolution around the world.”



About Kamere

Kamere is a media technology start-up company focused on the power of inspiration. The company’s platform enables people to easily find and share powerful and positive inspiration. Kamere is a privately held company with headquarters located in Granite Bay, Calif. Additional information is available on Kamere’s website at www.Kamere.com.