New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Growing demand from the mining sector regarding the safety of workers, increasing awareness regarding environmental hazards, and supportive government regulations are driving the demand for the market.



The Global Digital Mining Market is projected to gain a market revenue of USD 29.34 billion in 2027. The growing demand for the safety of workers, increasing awareness regarding environmental hazards, and supportive government regulations are driving the market's growth.



Digital mining uses information and technology in order to provide safety, reduction in operational costs, and gain better productivity in the mining companies. Mining giants across the world are using software and solutions to obtain enhanced productivity. It comprises of robotic systems for mineral and metal extraction, thus decreasing chances of accidents in mining activities.



Mining has harsh effects on the environment like UV exposure, dust, noise, chemical hazards, and also results in health problems for mine workers. This is fuelling the need for advanced digital mining solutions. Remote-controlled equipment and automated systems help in improving operational productivity. The growing popularity of IoT solutions is also influencing the mining giants to adopt smarter solutions. The introduction of strict policies and regulations like Environment Protection Law is likely to drive the market's growth during the forecast period



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Caterpillar, Sandvik AB, SAP, ABB, Rockwell Automation Inc, GE, Siemens, Komatsu Mining Corporation, IBM, and Hexagon AB.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Digital Mining market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Underground Mining



Surface Mining



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Automation & Robotics



Real time analytics



Cybersecurity



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Irron & Ferro Alloys



Non-ferrous metals



Precious metals



The Digital Mining Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Digital Mining market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Digital Mining market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Mining industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Mining Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Digital Mining Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Digital Mining Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Digital Mining Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Digital Mining Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



