New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Growing demand from the mining sector regarding the safety of workers, increasing awareness regarding environmental hazards, and supportive government regulations are driving the demand for the market.



Market Size – USD 9.66 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – High demand in the mining sector.



Digital Mining includes the analysis of the particle size solutions, which utilizes stereo imaging, deep learning algorithms that offer monitoring around the clock. Digital Mining has features such as wearable, drones, real-time capturing, automation, and remote operation, and digitized geological engineering and the associated data. It has its applications in alloys and metals such as non-ferrous metals, precious metals, and iron and ferro alloys. The Digital Mining Market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



The new report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Digital Mining Market,' consists of a thorough description of the global Digital Mining market, including its significant components, which is aimed at helping readers better interpret the current and future market scenarios. The latest market study is a paradigmatic representation of the global Digital Mining industry that provides accurate information on the key market growth opportunities and potential challenges. The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the Digital Mining market and throws light on the fast-paced market development. Simultaneously, the document offers in-depth insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and a large number of local and international manufacturers and buyers.



Key players in the market include Caterpillar, Sandvik AB, SAP, ABB, Rockwell Automation Inc, GE, Siemens, Komatsu Mining Corporation, IBM, and Hexagon AB.



Request a PDF sample copy of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3193



Market Drivers



The market is propelled due to increasing awareness in people regarding the environmental hazards, governmental rules and regulations in support, and rising demand in the mining industry. The major reason for the propelling of the market is the increasing requirement for the safety of the workers working in the mine due to rising injuries during the mining. The implementation of digitization in digital mining is estimated to boost market growth in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Underground Mining is predicted to register significant growth during the forecast period due to depleting surface minerals. Adoption of technologies like integrated automation, IoT would make underground mining easier and cost-effective in the future.

- Real-time analytics helps in capturing real-time data and its analysis covers remote operations, and predictive maintenance helps in quick resolution of issues faced in different mining operations.

- The demand for nonferrous metals like aluminum, copper, and zinc has increased significantly and thus, these metals need to be extracted using digitized systems in order to meet the growing demands.

- Europe is the hub of the development of new technologies and research on emerging techniques and is one of the major consumers of digital mining solutions. The European Union Project in Sweden is focusing on improving the sustainability and efficiency of digital mining processes at the X-mine project by utilizing new generation technologies.

- There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which ABB Ability Operations Management System by ABB, automated mine operation system by Caterpillar, OptiMine Analytics by Sandvik AB, IBM, and Rock Technology requires special mention.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3193



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Digital Mining Market on the basis of Type, Technology, Application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

- Underground Mining

- Surface Mining



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

- Automation & Robotics

- Real time analytics

- Cybersecurity

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

- Irron & Ferro Alloys

- Non-ferrous metals

- Precious metals



To know more details on this report, click the link @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-mining-market



Regional Analysis



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is propelling due to the presence of major mining countries, such as China and Australia. The North American region held the second largest market share and is estimated to witness the same during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of digital products and substantial funding in the mining sector.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cyclopentane Market Development Strategy



Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market Analysis



Patient Engagement Solutions Market Business Opportunities



Urinalysis Market Manufacturers



Medical Waste Management Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com