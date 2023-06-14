NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition: The global market for digital transfers has grown steadily over the years due to increasing automation and digitization. Digital transfer is one of the powerful monitor solutions that are responsible for the positive development of the global and local economy. A variety of economic situations are handled through banking transactions that provide identity and connectivity and also include literacy solutions. These are mainly developed by the public and private sectors through cooperation and support from government agencies. The factor like the existing refugee crisis otherwise leads to favorable growth of the global market for digital transfers. From the point of view of transfer types, the global market for digital transfers is divided into internal transfers and external transfers. In terms of end-users, the market is further divided into money transfer companies, banks, online platforms, and others.



Western Union (WU) (United States), Ria Financial Services (United States), Xoom Corporation (United States), TransferWise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), MoneyGram International, Inc. (United States), Remitly (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), TransferGo (United Kingdom), InstaReM (Singapore), TNG Wallet (Hong Kong), Coins.ph (United States), Toast, Inc. (United States), OrbitRemit (New Zealand).



The Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Remittance Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance), End-Use (Transfer Operators, Banks, Online Platforms, Others)



Opportunities

Rising Smartphone Penetration, Coupled With the Increasing Number of Digital-Savvy Customers

Increasing Number of Economic Migrants Traveling From Developing Economies to Developed Economies In Search Of Better Work Opportunities



Market Drivers

Growing Need for Safer, Secure, and Quicker Cross-Border Monetary Transactions

Increased the Necessity of Digital Remittances In Order To Receive Payments from Customers and Make Payments

Rapid Growth in Industrialization and Urbanization Is Attracting



Market Trend

The Growing Usage of Digital Remittance Services Offers Users with High Security and Privacy

Rapid Adoption of Banking and Financial Services, Coupled With the Increasing Number of Campaigns about Digitalization



Challenges

Lack of Awareness & Guidance



Geographically World Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



- Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



