Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amdocs (United States), eServGlobal (Australia), Huawei (China), Mastercard (United States), Axis Bank (India), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Interac (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Digital Money Transfer

Digital money transfer refers to the electronic or online movement of funds from one individual, business, or entity to another using digital channels and platforms. This method of transferring money has gained widespread popularity due to its convenience, speed, and accessibility. Digital money transfer can occur through various means, including online banking services, mobile payment apps, and specialized digital remittance platforms. Users can initiate transactions, pay bills, or send money to recipients locally or internationally without the need for physical cash or traditional banking infrastructure. The process typically involves secure digital transactions and encrypted data to protect the financial information of users. Digital money transfer services often leverage technology to offer features such as instant transfers, real-time notifications, and user-friendly interfaces.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc

Growing Acceptance of Online Banking



Market Trends:

Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry

Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology



Opportunities:

Digital Money Transfers has many growth opportunities precisely in the developing countries which include China and India.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



