Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (Including COVID19 Impact Analysis) @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/31697-global-digital-money-transfer-market



Digital Money Transfer Overview:

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.



In August 2019, Libra announced that they are planning to use Facebook as a platform where people would be able to transfer money, and this will give both Libra, Facebook, and their associates leverage of magnified scale. This can also use Facebook cryptocurrency as a method.



Market Drivers

Growing Acceptance of Online Banking

Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc



Market Trend

Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology

Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry



Market Challenges

Increase in Cyber-Attacks

Concern Related to Hacks in these Transactions



The Global Digital Money Transfer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



