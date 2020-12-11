Digital Money Transfer Market to See Stunning Growth: Amdocs, Mastercard, Huawei

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Digital Money Transfer Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Digital Money Transfer industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Digital Money Transfer producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Digital Money Transfer Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Amdocs (United States), eServGlobal (Australia), Huawei (China), Mastercard (United States), Axis Bank (India), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States) and Interac (Canada). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like OBOPAY (United States), Telepin Software (Canada) and Comviva (India).



Brief Summary of Digital Money Transfer:

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.



Market Drivers

- Growing Acceptance of Online Banking

- Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc



Market Trend

- Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology

- Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry



Restraints

- Concern Related to Data Privacy



Opportunities

- Digital Money Transfers has many growth opportunities precisely in the developing countries which include China and India. The Indian government is focusing to develop positive policy framework which includes Goods & service taxes, improving digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and launching payment systems such as Aadhar enabled payments, UPI & other fueling the digital payment sector.



Challenges

- Increase in Cyber-Attacks

- Concern Related to Hacks in these Transactions



The Global Digital Money Transfer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Digital Money Transfer Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Digital Money Transfer Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Digital Money Transfer Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Digital Money Transfer Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Digital Money Transfer Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Digital Money Transfer Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Digital Money Transfer Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Digital Money Transfer Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Digital Money Transfer market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Digital Money Transfer Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Digital Money Transfer Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Digital Money Transfer market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Digital Money Transfer Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the Digital Money Transfer Market?

- What will be the Digital Money Transfer Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

- What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Digital Money Transfer Market trajectory?

- Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Digital Money Transfer Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

- What are the Digital Money Transfer Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

- What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Digital Money Transfer Market across different countries?



