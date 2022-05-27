Digital Money Transfer Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Mastercard, PayPal, Visa

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Money Transfer Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital Money Transfer market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Amdocs (United States), eServGlobal (Australia), Huawei (China), Mastercard (United States), Axis Bank (India), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Interac (Canada)



Definition:

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.



Market Trends:

- Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology

- Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry



Market Drivers:

- Growing Acceptance of Online Banking

- Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc



Market Opportunities:

- Digital Money Transfers has many growth opportunities precisely in the developing countries which include China and India. The Indian government is focusing to develop positive policy framework which includes Goods & service taxes, improving digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and launching payment systems such as Aadhar enabled payments, UPI & other fueling the digital payment sector.



The Global Digital Money Transfer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Money Transfer market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Money Transfer market.

- -To showcase the development of the Digital Money Transfer market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Money Transfer market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Money Transfer market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Money Transfer market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



