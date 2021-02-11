Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Mortgage Platform, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Mortgage Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Mortgage Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: HSBC, Fiserv Inc, Docutech LLC, Decisions, Integrated accounting solutions, Qualia labs, Calyx software, Ellie Mae, Softpro, Byte Software,



Digital Mortgage Platform Market Overview

Digital mortgage platform helps combines a borrower experience with automated lender workflow which helps to cut loan costs, increases the transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. It connects the customers and lenders to reduce the time and risk. In addition, it optimizes the lending experience. This platform is adopted by banks as it offers benefits such as monitoring and increased profitability. It also offers more precise approach and delivers solutions and increases chances of loan approval. These factors are propelling the market growth.



Digital Mortgage Platform Market Segmentation: by Type (Commercial mortgages, Government loans, Residential Mortgages), Components (Software, Service), Business model (Customer driven, Staff driven), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Application (Banks, Credit Unions, Fintech Companies, P2P lenders) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025



Market Trend:

Adoption of Cloud Based Digital Mortgage Technology

Increasing Awareness among the Users



Market Drivers:

Growth in Digitalization Coupled with High Proliferation of Smartphones

Increasing Government Initiatives for Online Lending is Fueling the Market



Challenges:

Lack of Digital Literacy in Developing and Under Developed Economies



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Mortgage Platform Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Mortgage Platform Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



