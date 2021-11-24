Digital Oilfield Market set for explosive growth

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- The recent research publication on Global Digital Oilfield market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Digital Oilfield investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Digital Oilfield M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Weatherford International, Petrolink, Kongsberg Gruppen, Istore, Honeywell International, Pason Systems Corp, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Siemens etc.



According to survey, the Global Digital Oilfield market study envisage M&A activity in the energy sector having strong hold and, in some jurisdictions, it is seen almost like feverish. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Digital Oilfield study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Instrumentation and Automation, IT Services & Other], application [Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization & Reservoir Optimization] and by Regions [Region Names].



The Vendor Landscape of Global Digital Oilfield market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Weatherford International, Petrolink, Kongsberg Gruppen, Istore, Honeywell International, Pason Systems Corp, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Siemens and many more.



Margins are tight, forcing key players of Digital Oilfield to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Digital Oilfield Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.



Key Highlights of the Study



1) M&A activity in Digital Oilfield; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Instrumentation and Automation, IT Services & Other are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Digital Oilfield and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

.... and many others



Report Scope and Extracts of Global Digital Oilfield Market Study



Chapter 1: Executive summary and Key findings

Chapter 2: Digital Oilfield Market Now & Beyond: Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Digital Oilfield — M&A overview

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Digital Oilfield

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors - R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players - A mix of Incumbents and New

- Global Digital Oilfield Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

- Digital Oilfield Concentration Rate

- Company Profiles

.......



Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Instrumentation and Automation, IT Services & Other]

Chapter 9. Digital Oilfield Market, by Application [Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization & Reservoir Optimization]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

- Value ($) by Region

- Digital Oilfield Production

- % Market Share by Region

.......



.... Continued



