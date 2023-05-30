NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- Latest added Digital Oilfield Technology Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Halliburton (United States), Schlumberger (United States), Anadarko Petroleum (United States), Equinor (Norway), Chevron Corporation (United States), Weatherford International (United States), Blue River Analytics (United States) etc.



Digital Oilfield Technology Market Definition:

Digital oilfield is an emerging concept which deals with the application of digital technologies to oil and gas industry processes and workflows. It is a concept that syndicates business process management with digital technologies to automate workflows for increasing productivity, reducing costs and decreasing the overall risks associated with oil and gas operations.



Market Influencers and their development strategies: On 10th May 2021, Schlumberger and NOV announce the collaboration to boost adoption of automated drilling solutions. The collaboration will allows customers to combine Schlumberger surface and downhole drilling automation solutions with NOV's rig automation platform to deliver superior well construction performance.



Opportunities:

- Rising Demand from Oil and Gas Industry

- Increasing Pace of Technology



Influencing Trend:

- Technological Advancement over the Globe

- Stepping into the Digital Future with IoT



Market Growth Drivers:

- Growing Oil and Gas Companies



The Global Digital Oilfield Technology segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Operational efficiency, Production optimization, Collaboration, Decision support, Others), Application (Instrumentation & Automation, IT Expenditure), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), The Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Mobile Connectivity, Cloud), Solution (Service, Software, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



