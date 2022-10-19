Digital Oilfields Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including BP, Shell, Chevron, Equinor, and ExxonMobil Among Others – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Digital Oilfield – Thematic Research report identifies the key factors, trends, value chain components, and key oil and gas companies. Digital oilfield technologies have gained momentum with the advent of the internet of things (IoT). They use artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and visualization tools to generate data-driven insights in real-time to speed up decision-making processes. The adoption is especially noticeable in newer projects that use the latest technologies and equipment to extract hydrocarbons. Companies are looking to automate as many processes as possible to mitigate operational risks as well as labor risks, potentially leading to cost savings in the long term.



Key Digital Oilfield Industry Value Chain Components



Devices and equipment

- Sensors and microcontrollers

- Cameras

- Automation and control

- Robotics

- Oilfield equipment



Connectivity

- Edge infrastructure

- Cloud infrastructure

- Networking equipment

- Wireless network



Data Analytics

- E&P software

- Data processing and analysis

- Data storage

- Pure-play digital oilfield solutions



Visualization tools

- Data visualization



Digital oilfield services

- Design and engineering

- Operations and maintenance



Digital Oilfield Companies



- BP: British oil major BP is collaborating with technology companies, including Microsoft for advancing the development of software solutions for digital oilfields. In the US shale sector, BP is deploying sensors at all its new wells to monitor equipment performance.

- Shell: The company is testing and implementing various digital technologies for the past several and has seen an increase in productivity and recovery rate, while also achieving reduced equipment downtime. The company is collaborating with industry peers and service providers to extend the implementation of digital technologies in the oil and gas fields. In 2020, Shell and Equinor entered into a collaboration to work on the development of mutually beneficial digital technologies.

- Chevron: Chevron extended its existing collaboration with Microsoft by bringing Schlumberger onboard to accelerate digital transformation. The company is using AI and advanced monitoring tools to improve safety measures and reduce carbon emissions at the Tengiz field, Kazakhstan.

- Equinor

- ExxonMobil

- Schlumberger

- Halliburton

- Baker Hughes

- Weatherford International



Digital Oilfield Trends



Oil & Gas Sector Trends

- Technology developments enabling digital oilfield adoption

- Digitalization of oil and gas E&P

- Managing carbon emissions

- Enhancing multi-discipline collaboration

- COVID-19 outbreak could drive digital oilfield adoption



Technology trends

- Improving downhole monitoring

- Optimizing the performance of artificial lifts

- Data management

- Using artificial intelligence in day-to-day tasks

- Cloud computing becoming ubiquitous

- Rise of digital twins



