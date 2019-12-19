Digital : Online Advertising Market Global Market 2019 by Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue and Market Share Forecast Outlook 20

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 --



Digital | Online Advertising Market - 2019-2025







Digital | Online Advertising Market



The Digital | Online Advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The increasing technological advancements coupled with increasing digital spending by enterprises is expected to drive the online advertisement market over the forecast period.



Digital | Online Advertising is defined as marketing advertisements, which are delivered through the internet on both desktops and mobiles. There are different types of Digital | Online Advertising, such as banner advertising, video advertising, search engine advertising, and social network advertising.

Over the years, technological developments with regards to the internet, combined with its increasing commercial use and the rapidly growing number of internet users across the world, shaped the evolution of Digital | Online Advertising and produced different forms of digital advertising. It also introduced new advertising business models, market levels, and players.

The number of users of social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, are exploding every day and the companies are also collecting crucial data about the user's personal information, product search, and usage pattern. And with the help of this information, they are initiating personalized and targeted ads that are useful for the user.

Digital | Online Ad Industry Share With Top Key Players:



Google

Facebook

Baidu

Alibaba

Microsoft

Yahoo

IAC

Twitter

Tencent

AOL

Amazon

Pandora

LinkedIn

SINA

Yelp



Digital | Online Advertising is a marketing strategy adopted by various organizations, which involves the use of the internet as a medium to obtain website traffic, and target and deliver marketing messages to the right customers.



Key Market Trends



Mobile Platform to Witness High Growth



The number of smartphone users is exploding across the world. Owing to this, the advertisers are more focused on offering mobile web-based advertisements, which are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

This tremendous shift toward smartphones compelled the industry players to focus ads on mobile platforms than desktops or laptops, as consumers have been widely preferring smartphone devices over laptops or desktop due to convenience and portability.

Furthermore, through smartphone web-based ads, the company will not only generate leads but it also helps in understanding consumers' usage pattern. This may help in enhancing the advertisement, thereby having a positive impact on market growth.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share



With the rapidly increasing investments associated with digital ads, particularly, online advertisements are expected to drive the growth of the market studied in the North American region. Moreover, the region consists of highly aware and mature consumers in terms of smartphone usage and online activity, which creates many opportunities for advertisers.

Furthermore, e-commerce giants in the region, such as Amazon, is investing heavily in the region to increase its market share. Many users in North America are now searching for products more on Amazon than on Google, compelling advertisers to invest in online ads in the company.

Notably, advertisers are likely to spend more on online advertisements than any other medium in the North American region, due to the presence of large and potential audiences online.



Competitive Landscape



The Digital | Online Advertising market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating on a global scale. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with major players adopting key strategies, like mergers and acquisitions, and service innovation. Some of the major players in the market are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., among others.



September 2018 - Twitter Inc. announced more than 50 new media partnerships to expand its premium video content offering in the Asia-Pacific region, including Channel 7, Buzzfeed, Vice, SBS, and Bloomberg. The partnership provided brands access to its massive community on the platform.

June 2018 - Google LLC rebranded its advertising business, which expanded the capability to diverse small scale businesses, thereby, enabling to reach more consumers as compared to the existing base.



