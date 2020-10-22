Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- All New! 2020 COVID Edition

The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Digital OOH, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Digital OOH (out of home) refers to advertising activities that target consumers while they are out of home such as at cafes, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and other convenience stores. DOOH deploys its own screens at various locations thus, benefits locations owners and focus on customer engagement. Falling prices of display systems such as LED and LCD have attributed to its growth significantly.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Innovation in Display Technologies and Rising Focus on Business Intelligence Leading to Increase in Investment in Programmable Advertising.

List of players profiled in this report: iHeartMedia (United States), JCDecaux (France), Lamar Advertising (United States), OUTFRONT Media (United States), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (United States), Prismview LLC (United States), Daktronics (United States), NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) and Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Type (Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Verticals (Commercial (Retail)

Market Drivers

- Growing Innovation in Display Technologies

- Rising Focus on Business Intelligence Leading to Increase in Investment in Programmable Advertising

Market Trend

- Rising Creative and Customized Ad Distribution

- Integration of Mobile With Digital OOH

Restraints

- Rising Popularity of Online Advertising

- Low Return of Investment (ROI) in Digital OOH

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)



This exclusively business-focused Study/Factbook offers analysis and better understanding of the current and future challenges needed to make the most accurate and informed business decisions.

