Digital out of Home Market Worth Observing Growth : JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising, OUTFRONT Media, Prismview, Daktronics

The global Digital Out of Home market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Digital Out of Home industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Digital Out of Home study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Digital Out of Home market include;

JCDecaux (France), Lamar Advertising Company (United States), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (United States), OUTFRONT Media (United States), Prismview LLC (United States), Daktronics (United States), NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Broadsign International LLC. (Canada), oOh!media Ltd. (Australia), Mvix, Inc. (United States) and Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (United States)



Definition and Market Overview

Digital-out-of-home is type of advertisement that is used to target huge audience with the help of the digital display installed around locations such as airports, subways, bus stops, commercial buildings and others. Increasing use of commercial display in advertising and availability of digital displays at low cost are driving the market for DOOH. Increasing DOOH solutions in tourism and hospitality industries had made drastic changes in this industries. Alternatives like online and broadcast advertising are available at low cost that of DOOH and this will hamper the growth of the market. According to AMA, the Global Digital Out of Home market is expected to see growth rate of 10.68% and may see market size of USD25.98 Billion by 2024.



The Digital Out of Home Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit), Application (Indoor, Outdoor)



Market Drivers

- Increasing availability of cost-effective displays

- Growing applicability as helps in recognition of brands easily



Market Trend

- Out-door advertising platform like malls can target huge audience hence preferable

- Inclination towards Creative visual advertising as are comparatively more effective



Restraints

- Social media advertising are growing rapidly

- Alternatives like online and broadcast advertising are comparatively less expensive



Opportunities

- Increasing attraction for visual display advertising with more technical features

- Growing Digitization in every sector



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework



Key Strategic Developments in Digital Out of Home Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Out of Home Market

The report highlights Digital Out of Home market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Out of Home market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Out of Home Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



The Digital Out of Home industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Digital Out of Home market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Digital Out of Home industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



