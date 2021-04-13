Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, over 4 Billion individuals (51% of the global population) had access to the Internet, an increase of 8.1% from the previous years.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Digital Payment market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In February 2021, Mastercard in collaboration with Fibank launched MyFin, which is a digital wallet for online payments and fast money transfers. MyFin delivers advanced features enabling peer-to-peer money transfer using payment links.

Digital payment security and fraud management solutions incorporate innovative security features, such as biometric authentication and tokenization to help lessen the threats associated with scams and chargebacks. A digital wallet, such as Alipay, deploys tokenization and advanced customer authentication to provide higher rates of transaction approval than other payment methods. Thus, digital payments, by delivering enhanced payment flexibility allows businesses to protect their revenue by preventing customer churn arising from insufficient at the time of making a purchase.

Large enterprises provide multiple digital payment options to improve their customer experience. Enterprise digital wallets are evolving as a cheaper, convenient, and secure payment method. Retail giants such as Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Alibaba have their enterprise digital wallets to provide the benefit of direct payments by customers and remove payment card intermediaries.

Key players in the market include Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.



Digital Payment Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions



Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

Point of Sale Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Digital Payment market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Digital Payment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Payment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for contactless payments

4.2.2.3. Rise in promotional activities to boost digital payment adoption

4.2.2.4. Growing smartphone penetration and preferences for m-commerce

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Privacy & security concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Digital Payment Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Solutions

5.1.1.1. Payment Gateway Solutions

5.1.1.2. Payment Wallet Solutions

5.1.1.3. Payment Processing Solutions

5.1.1.4. Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

5.1.1.5. Point of Sale Solutions

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Professional Services

5.1.2.2. Managed Services



CONTINUED..!!



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



