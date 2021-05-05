Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, over 4 Billion individuals (51% of the global population) had access to the Internet, an increase of 8.1% from the previous years.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Payment industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In February 2021, Mastercard in collaboration with Fibank launched MyFin, which is a digital wallet for online payments and fast money transfers. MyFin delivers advanced features enabling peer-to-peer money transfer using payment links.

Digital payment security and fraud management solutions incorporate innovative security features, such as biometric authentication and tokenization to help lessen the threats associated with scams and chargebacks. A digital wallet, such as Alipay, deploys tokenization and advanced customer authentication to provide higher rates of transaction approval than other payment methods. Thus, digital payments, by delivering enhanced payment flexibility allows businesses to protect their revenue by preventing customer churn arising from insufficient at the time of making a purchase.

Large enterprises provide multiple digital payment options to improve their customer experience. Enterprise digital wallets are evolving as a cheaper, convenient, and secure payment method. Retail giants such as Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Alibaba have their enterprise digital wallets to provide the benefit of direct payments by customers and remove payment card intermediaries.

Digital payment market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increasing use of smartphones and rapid growth of e-commerce industry. Additionally, rising disposable income and favorable government policies to boost digital economy is expected to support market growth in the region. China and India collectively account for about 70% of e-wallet users worldwide.

Key players in the market include Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

Point of Sale Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Digital Payment market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Digital Payment industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Digital Payment industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Digital Payment market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Digital Payment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Payment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for contactless payments

4.2.2.3. Rise in promotional activities to boost digital payment adoption

4.2.2.4. Growing smartphone penetration and preferences for m-commerce

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Privacy & security concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED..!!



