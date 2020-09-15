Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- A qualitative research study accomplished by HTF MI titled "Global Digital Payment Market covers detailed Product / Industry Scope, current and future market size scenario and elaborates outlook and status to 2025" provides primary data, studies and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions along with country level break-up which is accelerating the marketization and by products type, application/end-users. The research study provides estimates for Digital Payment forecast till 2025. Some of the Major Players Included in the study are ACI Worldwide Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Wirecard AG (Germany), Alipay (China), Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Orange S.A. (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States) and Mastercard Incorporated (United States).



Summary: Digital Payment is the process of sending and receiving money through any kind of electronic platform and does not involve any sort of hard cash. It is a very easy, useful, and instant way of making any kind of online money transactions. These days the digital payment is attracting more and more people and has become a major part of the daily lives and is thus impacting the society, as well as business and in turn the economy to a very large extent. With the increased usage of the innovative technology has therefore enabled the digital payment infrastructure and also helped in the creation of more innovative products like the mobile wallets, etc. However, apart from all these factors, there are also some issues that are related to security such as the hacking of personal data and unpredicted technical issues that could create problems. The demand for online payment is constantly growing globally due to the growing e-commerce market and improved customer experience. The leap towards digital payment has considerably increased owing to the emphasis towards a cashless economy.This growth is primarily driven by Increase in the use of Smartphones with a High-Speed Network Connectivity and Various Digital Payment Platforms and Rising Need for the Elimination of Physical Money Transactions So As To Curb the Money Related Frauds.



This report covers the current slowdown due to Coronavirus and growth prospects of Global Digital Payment for the period 2020 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around n- no. of tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain to better understand how players are fighting and preparing against COVID-19.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



The Global Digital Payment market has been divided into, application, type and region.



On The Basis Of Type, Market is segmented by Payment Gateway Solutions, Payment Wallet Solutions, Payment Processing Solutions, Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions, POS Solutions, Other, by Application it includes MNOs, Financial Institutions (Banks), Payment Network, Intermediaries, Merchants, Customers



Some of the Key Players Identified are ACI Worldwide Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Wirecard AG (Germany), Alipay (China), Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Orange S.A. (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States) and Mastercard Incorporated (United States)



Geographic Segmentation includes Challenges & The Necessity to the Access to the Internet and Lack of Knowledge about Digital Payment in the Rural Areas



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



*** Unless until specified in Original TOC



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Major Key Features Covered in Global Digital Payment Market Report:



* To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Digital Payment and its commercial landscape.

* Assess the Digital Payment production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

* To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Digital Payment and its impact in the global market.

* Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

* To understand the future outlook and prospects for Digital Payment Market.



Queries we have tried to answered in Global Digital Payment Market Study:

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global Digital Payment?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Digital Payment?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Payment?

What are the strengths and weaknesses and business strategies of the key vendors?



Some Extracts from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Digital Payment Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global Digital Payment Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Digital Payment Market, By Region

Chapter 9. Global Digital Payment Market, By Type

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Appendix



