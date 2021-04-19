Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, over 4 Billion individuals (51% of the global population) had access to the Internet, an increase of 8.1% from the previous years.



Digital payment market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increasing use of smartphones and rapid growth of e-commerce industry. Additionally, rising disposable income and favorable government policies to boost digital economy is expected to support market growth in the region. China and India collectively account for about 70% of e-wallet users worldwide.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In February 2021, Mastercard in collaboration with Fibank launched MyFin, which is a digital wallet for online payments and fast money transfers. MyFin delivers advanced features enabling peer-to-peer money transfer using payment links.

Digital payment security and fraud management solutions incorporate innovative security features, such as biometric authentication and tokenization to help lessen the threats associated with scams and chargebacks. A digital wallet, such as Alipay, deploys tokenization and advanced customer authentication to provide higher rates of transaction approval than other payment methods. Thus, digital payments, by delivering enhanced payment flexibility allows businesses to protect their revenue by preventing customer churn arising from insufficient at the time of making a purchase.

Large enterprises provide multiple digital payment options to improve their customer experience. Enterprise digital wallets are evolving as a cheaper, convenient, and secure payment method. Retail giants such as Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Alibaba have their enterprise digital wallets to provide the benefit of direct payments by customers and remove payment card intermediaries.

Key players in the market include Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.



Digital Payment Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

Point of Sale Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others



