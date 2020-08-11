Digital Payment Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Biggest Opportunity of 2020: Google, Fiserv, PayPal

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- Global Digital Payment Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ACI Worldwide Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Wirecard AG (Germany), Alipay (China), Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Orange S.A. (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States) and Mastercard Incorporated (United States)



Definition

Digital Payment is the process of sending and receiving money through any kind of electronic platform and does not involve any sort of hard cash. It is a very easy, useful, and instant way of making any kind of online money transactions. These days the digital payment is attracting more and more people and has become a major part of the daily lives and is thus impacting the society, as well as business and in turn the economy to a very large extent. With the increased usage of the innovative technology has therefore enabled the digital payment infrastructure and also helped in the creation of more innovative products like the mobile wallets, etc. However, apart from all these factors, there are also some issues that are related to security such as the hacking of personal data and unpredicted technical issues that could create problems. The demand for online payment is constantly growing globally due to the growing e-commerce market and improved customer experience. The leap towards digital payment has considerably increased owing to the emphasis towards a cashless economy.



Market Drivers

- Increase in the use of Smartphones with a High-Speed Network Connectivity and Various Digital Payment Platforms

- Rising Need for the Elimination of Physical Money Transactions So As To Curb the Money Related Frauds



Market Trend

- Increasing use of Digital Payment Methods Among the Youth Generation

- The Growing Trend of Using Digital Payment Applications With the Advent of Digital Money



Restraints

- The Cybersecurity Related Theft Associated with Using Digital Payment

- Unexpected Technological Errors



Opportunities

- Rising Promotional Events and Activities Regarding Cashless Payments

- The Advancement and Development in Digital Payment Technology

- Growing Usage of E-commerce in the Developing Regions



The Global Digital Payment is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Solution, Services), Application (Shopping, Paying Bills, Others), Mode of Transaction (Credit/ Debit Card, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets, Direct Debits, Others), Payment Type (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Device Used (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), End User (Multi-National Organizations, Financial Institutions (Banks), Payment Network, Intermediaries, Merchants, Customers, Others)

….



Global Digital Payment Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Digital Payment Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Payment market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Payment market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Payment market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Payment Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Payment Market

The report highlights Digital Payment market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Payment market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Digital Payment Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Digital Payment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Digital Payment Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



