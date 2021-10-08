Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2021 -- AMA Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Digital Payment Systems Market with detailed information by Type (Bank Cards, Unstructured Supplementary Data Service (USSD), Mobile wallets, Internet Banking, PoS (Point of Sale), Others), Industry Verticals (Banking Sector, Transportation Industry, Retail Industry, Telecommunications Industry, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Solution (Payment Wallet, Payment Gateway, Payment Security, Payment Processing) & Key Players Such as: Android Pay (Google LLC) (United States), ACI Worldwide (United States), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Adyen (Netherlands), Global Payments (United States), Amex Pay (American Express) (United States), FIS (United States), Novatti Group Ltd. (Australia), Total System Services Inc. (United States), PayU Group (Netherlands), Dwolla Inc. (United States), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan). The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Digital Payment Systems report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.



If you are in Digital Payment Systems market and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends.



Impact Analysis – Global Digital Payment Systems Market Research

Analysts at AMA Research constantly monitor the Digital Payment Systems industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.



What you Know about Digital Payment Systems?

Digital Payment Systems is used to send and receive money through electronic platforms which do not involve any hard cash. It is an easy, instant and convenient way for online money transactions. However, there are some issues related to cybersecurity like personal data may get hacked and unexpected technical issues might create problems. The demand for Online Payment System is continuously growing globally because of the ecommerce market and better customer experience

On 31st July 2019, The FIS announce its acquisition of Worldpay enhancing its global technology leadership serving merchants, banks and capital markets. After the acquisition, the companies have a total of about $12 billion in pro forma revenue and about more than 55,000 employees. FIS is positioned to accelerate its growth and advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.



What Trending in Market?

Increasing use of Digital Payment Method Among Generation Z who have Never known the World without Smartphones and Internet

The Advent of Digital Money in Digital Payment System Market

Use of Digital Payment Applications is on Trend



What Drive The Market?

Prevalence of use of Smartphones with Good Network Connectivity and Digital Platforms

Rising Need for Eliminating Black Money Transactions



"In support of the U.S. governmentâ€™s cybersecurity priorities, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo launched the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) in July 2018, a whole-of-government initiative to promote access to an open, interope



Market Challenges

Unexpected Technological Errors can Hinder the Market

The Necessity of Internet Access



Key Highlights from Digital Payment Systems Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Digital Payment Systems industry evolution and predictive analysis.



Key highlights of the Digital Payment Systems Market Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2025

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analysed concerning various product type and application. The Digital Payment Systems market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS: In order to better understand Digital Payment Systems market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



Competition — Leading players have been studied from Digital Payment Systems Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Digital Payment Systems report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Digital Payment Systems Market have also been included in the study.



The assessment includes the industry's primary geographical areas, including

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Digital Payment Systems Market

Chapter 05 – Global Digital Payment Systems Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Digital Payment Systems Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Digital Payment Systems Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Digital Payment Systems Market

Chapter 09 – Global Digital Payment Systems Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Digital Payment Systems Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Finally, Digital Payment Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



