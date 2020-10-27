New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new informative research report titled Global Digital Payments Market report to its ever-expanding database, which provides an in-depth assessment of the challenges and growth prospects faced by the Digital Payments industry currently and a futuristic outlook for the same. The report aims to help the participants, companies, and readers understand the market scenario thoroughly, along with the problems or hurdles they might potentially face over the coming years.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Payments industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Digital Payments market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Digital Payments market.



The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.



The market is further segmented into product types offered in the market and their application spectrum along with key geographical regions where the market has established substantial footing and comprehensive competitive analysis.



The key companies profiled in the report include:



Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, PayU, VISA, Paytm, Mastercard, Barclaycard, American Express, Bitcoin.



Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



POS Devices

Net Banking

Digital eWallets

Mobile Banking

Cryptocurrencies



Backend Operation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Encryption & Security Management

Transaction Risk Management

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Blockchain & Data Mining



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



SMEs

Large Enterprises



End Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Banking & Financial Sectors

Hotels & Restaurants

eCommerce

Retail

Corporate Sectors

Public Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation & Telecommunication

Others



Regional Analysis of the Digital Payments Market:



The report offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Digital Payments market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, volume and value, and the operations of the key players located in each key regions. Along with this, the report also offers an estimated year-on-year growth rate of all the regions and their key countries along with total revenue generated by each region during the entirety of the forecast timeline (2020-2027).



The regional analysis of the Digital Payments industry assesses the following crucial geographical regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Digital Payments industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Digital Payments market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Digital Payments market.



Radical Features of the Digital Payments Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Digital Payments market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Digital Payments industry



