Digital Payments Market Growth, Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Forecast Period 2020-2027 : Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, PayU, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Digital Payment is the latest way to get rid of paper-based money use in monetary trade. Unlike traditional paper-cash payments, the payer would not need to hold paper money in the digital payment system. The end-to-end method includes digital electronic payment tools through POS devices, net banking, and mobile banking. The economy is leaning towards digital payment to exploit the speed and comfort offered. Credit cards, gift cards, ATM cards, NFC cards or electronic devices, mobile banking, and digital eWallets are just examples of digital payment technologies.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



The major digital payment companies such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, PayU, VISA, Paytm, Mastercard, Barclaycard, American Express, Bitcoin have been profiled in the report. They are the major service providers for digital payment services.



Market Drivers



The Global Digital Payment Market is expected to hit USD 11.20 trillion by 2027. Technological advances and increasing global digitalization are expected to be the main factor behind the dramatically rising demand for digital payment applications. Rapid global digitization has made people more likely to participate in online purchases. Cybercrimes, where black-hat hackers try to discover security flaws and rob financial resources, are the most critical constraints for the developing digital payment sector.



Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



POS Devices

Contactless NFC Transactions

Card-Insert Payments

Net Banking

Digital eWallets

Barcode Scanning

Online Payment

Mobile Banking

UPI or IMPS Transactions

Direct bank account transactions

Cryptocurrencies



Backend Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Encryption & Security Management

Transaction Risk Management

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Blockchain & Data Mining



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



SMEs

Large Enterprises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Banking & Financial Sectors

Hotels & Restaurants

eCommerce

Retail

Corporate Sectors

Public Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation & Telecommunication

Others



Regional Outlook



The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest developing market due to new industries, and growing population, and a rise in smartphone adoption in the region. The APAC area industry is projected to expand profitably due to the increasing demand for ease of payment operations. New payment landscapes, innovative products, and increasing demand from many end-use industries have also raised the need for digital payments in this region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Digital Payment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Payment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The proliferation of global digitalization and cashless economy

4.2.2.2. High increasing rate of internet availability and active users

4.2.2.3. Economic development in developing countries

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements

4.2.2.5. Ease of payment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The growing rate of cybercrimes and security concerns

4.2.3.2. Lack of proper knowledge and awareness regarding digital transactions

4.2.3.3. Misconceptions regarding online banking

4.2.3.4. Government regulations against cryptocurrency

4.2.3.5. Stagnant marketing in developed regions only



Continued…



