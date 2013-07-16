Digital Power Corporation (NYSEMKT:DPW) Long Term Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Digital Power Corporation (NYSEMKT:DPW) was announced concerning whether certain Digital Power officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Digital Power officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2012 Stock Option Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Digital Power Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Digital Power’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2012 Stock Option Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance from 410,145 to 1,372,630.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NYSEMKT:DPW common stock.



Digital Power Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $11.23 million in 2011 to $8.59 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $1.12 million in 2011 decreased to a Net Loss of $0.33 million in 2012.



Shares of Digital Power Corporation (NYSEMKT:DPW) declined from $2.03 per share in March 2012 to as low as $0.54 per share in May 2013.



On July 15, 2013, NYSEMKT:DPW shares closed at $0.61 per share.



