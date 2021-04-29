New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Digital Prescription Technology Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.2%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.



The global Digital Prescription Technology market is forecast to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gaining traction with the increase in the adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector. It provides an extensive range of applications and offers a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and also provides complete privacy of the patient information.



The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has emerged as a successful business, and is currently attracting several businesses from the outside of healthcare. The growing need for improved healthcare quality and minimized prescription errors is another crucial driver fueling the market growth during the forecast period. Many medical and healthcare centers and hospitals in developing economies are increasingly performing automated health record systems, which will further bolster the requirement for digital prescription technology.



Nonetheless, widespread adoption of digital prescription operations is facing restrictions due to higher initial costs and risks related to the security and privacy of patients' data. It is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3358



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Practice Fusion, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc., DrFirst, Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Surescripts-RxHub, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., among others.



The growing investment in health startups has gained momentum, which has further augmented the demand for the market. The newcomers are coming up with new ways of making these apps more user friendly and are trying to tap into more opportunistic areas of growth. A total of USD 7.5 billion was invested into various start-ups, attempting to digitalize the healthcare system of the U.S. The number was still lower than that invested in 2018, USD 8.1 billion. The U.K.'s Babylon Health was the biggest recipient of investment in 2019, with over USD 500 Million of private investment received, followed by Ginkgo Bioworks, a bioengineering firm that designs microbes, which received USD 300 million



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 virus pandemic has initiated a seismic wave of health anxiety and awareness, which is triggering a new category of virus-fighting tech. The lockdown ensures social distancing, and the demand has surged in the short run, and the manufacturers are positive that the demand for these products will also surge in the long run, especially due to COVID-19. The adoption of digital prescription technology will particularly witness an increase in remote areas. The support from the government across the globe will propel the market demand as well.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Hospital segment is anticipated to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Hospitals held a major market share due to the increasing adoption of these technologies in the healthcare system. Technologies that improve medication usage in the U.S. has been implemented in more than 95% of the country's hospital. More than 320,000 office-based physicians prescribe using digital prescription technology in the year 2019.



The integrated solution segment dominated the market in 2019 and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 3.26 billion in 2027.



The cloud emerged as a significant segment and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 2.64 billion by 2027. The cloud platform is attractive for small clinics, independent practitioners, or physicians, as well as community hospitals. The ease of deployment of the cloud solution in the market is driving the demand for the product. Athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, and Allscripts, and are some of the health IT companies that offer cloud-based solutions to the users.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The presence of numerous enterprises and several new players in the region are propelling the demand of the market. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3358



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Digital Prescription Technology market on the basis of Product, Delivery Mode, End-User, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Service



Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Web

Cloud

On-premise



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Office-based Physicians

Hospital

Pharmacy



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3358



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Prescription Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Digital Prescription Technology Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Highly competitive and consists of a few major players.



4.2.2.2. Companies are trying to innovate more products to sustain the competition.



4.2.2.3. Government support is expected to aid market growth in the coming years.



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Developing countries do not have integrated & well- connected network.



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



…………..



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Practice Fusion, Inc.



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Delivery Mode Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Epic Systems Corporation



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Delivery Mode Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Delivery Mode Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. DrFirst, Inc.



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Delivery Mode Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3358



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.