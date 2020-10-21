New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global Digital Prescription Technology market is forecast to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gaining traction with the increase in the adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector. It provides an extensive range of applications and offers a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and also provides complete privacy of the patient information.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Practice Fusion, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc., DrFirst, Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Surescripts-RxHub, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., among others



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Service



Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Web

Cloud

On-premise



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Office-based Physicians

Hospital

Pharmacy



Regional Outlook of Digital Prescription Technology Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Digital Prescription Technology market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Digital Prescription Technology Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Digital Prescription Technology industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



