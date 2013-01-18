Digital Printing Company Vinyl Xpress Adds a Super-Wide Format Machine to Its Lineup of Equipment

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Vinyl Xpress, a company that provides a wide range of vinyl graphics and digital printing services to its clients, has just added a super-wide format machine to its workshop. The new printer, which is capable of printing at double the width of standard large format printing machines, has allowed the company to greatly increase its workflow.



The addition of the new equipment could not have come at a better time; within the last year Vinyl Xpress has more than doubled its job throughput. According to a spokesperson from the company, “there was a 50% increase during December, 2012 where competitors came to us for help.”



Since the day Vinyl Xpress first opened for business in 2001, it has served both Canadian and International clients, helping them with everything from poster printing, billboards, banner printing, canvas, magnets, and more. Companies including the Hudson Bay Company, Levi’s Canada, Sporting Life, Universal Music, Liz Claiborne and Sears Canada have come to rely on Vinyl Xpress for its high-quality products that are completed quickly and accurately.



“No matter what size your business is, we'll provide you with the same attention to detail and service that all of our clients have come to expect,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that for businesses, a vinyl graphic is a powerful and effective way to spruce up a bare store window.



“Catch the attention of passerby with an impressive display of text and images advertising an in-store promotion. Capture the spirit of the time of year with images that reflect an upcoming holiday. Or simply intrigue your audience with a message that will entice them into your store.”



In addition, Vinyl Xpress can also create eye-catching vinyl displays that can be placed on floors and even vehicles. For example, a company car can be outfitted with a customized vinyl graphic that will advertise the business to both drivers and pedestrians.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about Vinyl Xpress is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time. There, they can read in-depth articles about the many services that are offered, which also include tradeshow displays, magnets and installation services.



About Vinyl Xpress

Vinyl Xpress is a company that specializes in producing custom vinyl decals and digital printing. Whether business owners require a series of in-store posters for each one of their store locations, or whether someone needs a simple vehicle magnet to advertise their small business, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Vinyl Xpress will be happy to turn any idea into a printed message that will get noticed. For more information, please visit http://www.vinylxpress.com