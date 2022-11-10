Digital Printing Market is Booming Worldwide

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Printing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital Printing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key players in the Global Digital Printing Market:

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (United States), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), RoLAnd Dg Corporation (Japan), Xerox Corporation (United States), Seiko Epson Corporation (United States), Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy), Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (United States), Inca Digital Printers Limited (United Kingdom).



Definition:

A method of printing a digitally based image directly through media file refers to as digital printing. It refers to the professional printing where minute jobs from digital sources are printed using long formats and high volume large format inkjet printers. The Global Digital Printing market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% and the North America Region will gain the highest market share.



Market Drivers:

Enhancements in Textile and Printing Industry

Digital Printer's Prices are Decreased Drastically

Increasing Adoption of Digital Printing



Market Trends:

Customized Digital Printing

Three Dimensional Printing

Non-Paper and Plastic Materials Printing



Market Opportunities:

Robust Investments in Digital Printing Research and Development

Increasing Adoption in Packaging Industry



On November 27, 2018, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. has announced that they will be acquiring BlueData, a leading provider of AI/ML and big data analytics infrastructure software, which will significantly expand the company's footprint in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence and big data analytics space.



The Global Digital Printing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ink, Print Head, Substrate, Others), Application (Digital printing service, IT service, Cloud service, Printer suppliers, Others), Substrate (Glass, Textile, Paper), Ink (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, Dye Sublimation), Print Head (Inkjet, Laser)



Global Digital Printing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).











