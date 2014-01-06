Digital Professional Color Printing Services from Printpelican.Com

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Businesses can considerably improve their market presence with the help of the right tools. Well- designed brochures ensure the right first impression is created. Printpelican.com offers high quality printing solutions that are customized to suit the needs and requirements of clients. Postcard printing services are offered in a variety of sizes and every print delivered has a unique design.



Talking about the eco-friendly solutions offered, a senior executive from Printpelican.com stated, "Recycled materials such as post-consumer fiber that has been recovered from recycling waste generated by consumers once it has served its purpose helps in preserving natural resources, conserves energy and reduces toxins emitted into air and water and is offered to clients by Print Pelican.”



Latest equipment in printing technology is used in order to ensure that modern techniques and solutions are offered to clients. Wide range of discounts are available to customers ranging from 40% off on label printing, post cards, bumper stickers as well as rack cards and 50% off on calendar printing. Business cards are also provided with free pocket holders and free UV coating.



Speaking about the shipping services provided, a senior official from Printpelican.com commented, "Free ground shipping is offered on all printing orders and care is taken to ensure that all orders are delivered in a timely manner within the agreed timelines without any delays.” Instant online quotes are provided for orders along with online proof facility before final printing.



Pocket folder printing services are offered with free design services by these professional printers and payments for all orders can be conveniently made online with the click of a button. Safe and secure channels are provided for all transactions to ensure details of customers are kept confidential.



About Printpelican.com

Customized commercial printing solutions to help businesses market themselves better and to create a unique identity are offered by Printpelican.com. Calendar printing, brochure printing, post cards, business cards printing and more are provided at affordable and discounted prices. Efficient shipping and transportation are provided and all orders are conveniently delivered to the doorstep of customers. Online quote and proof corrections help customers in approving the content before the final print.



Contact Information:

Printpelican.com

1770 West 10th St.,

Riviera Beach, FL 33404.

Phone: 1-800-474-0461

Website: www.printpelican.com