Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global digital publishing and content streaming market is expected to decline from $69.7 billion in 2019 to $67 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $75.2 billion in 2023.



Inquire Here To Avail Discount On This Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059130/digital-publishing-and-content-streaming-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-content-streaming-digital-publishing-2-by-product-subscription-on-demand-covering-adobe-xerox-google-play-georg-von-holtzbrinck-relx/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market: Adobe; Xerox; Google Play; Georg von Holtzbrinck; RELX



Industry News and Updates:



Jul 24, 2019: Google and Facebook prey on digital advertising for content by news producers. Fair play?



Last month, a study by Virginia-headquartered industry association for newspapers, the News Media Alliance, estimated that Google may have earned approximately $4.7 billion in 2018 in search advertising revenue through links to news content. That number was significant. It brought into sharper focus questions on internet giants' business practices, not just in the US and Europe, but also Australia and India.



19 JUN 2019: What can digital publishers learn from Spotify and Netflix



What do Spotify and Netflix have that newspapers don't have? Exponential growth of (digital) subscribers for one. Digital publishing has been looking at those two streaming superstars for inspiration for a while now. Let's take a look at if and what can publishers really learn from the streaming business. Obviously music and video streaming is principally different from publishing journalistic content – both by business model and its social role. It's socially vital that we have accessible, reliable and objective press. It's not that vital if and how we can access the latest hits or binge on the recent hit show.



As it comes to the business model, it's not directly adaptable to publishing. Netflix's has become the synonym to binge watching and its success is based on four factors: creating original content, offering external high quality content, affordable pricing and accessibility anywhere from any device.

In February 2019 Spotify announced acquiring two podcasting companies. Other than that, they don't create their own content. Spotify gets content from major record labels as well as independent artists, and pays copyright holders royalties for streamed music. Their business model is based on freemiums and subscriptions are their main revenue source. They encourage people to pay for music, as subscriptions remove advertisements and limits. Obviously offering external content can't work for a single publication and a cross publishers platform would threaten the publishers' revenue even more. Apple's plan to release a subscription news service caused an uproar with asking the publishers to give the company 50 percent of any revenues that they generate. It raised questions about big tech getting too powerful and the future of free press altogether.



Key Market Trends



North America was the largest region in the global digital publishing and content streaming market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global digital publishing and content streaming market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global digital publishing and content streaming market.



Video streaming is gaining popularity with user options like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the options of using new gadgets to view shows and movies through internet onto the television. Many companies are developing dedicated devices for streaming. For instance, Roku and Chromecast are replacing Xbox and PlayStation for streaming.



The digital publishing and content streaming market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish on the internet a broad range of content by advertisers and publishers. This content includes periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines. It also includes entertainment, gaming, comic book, art and travel publishing exclusively on the internet. Internet publishing and broadcasting also includes broadcasting on the internet in the form of audio or video like internet radio stations. This market includes from sales from subscription, advertisment and other services offered on its portals.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Content Streaming; Digital Publishing



2) By Product: Subscription; On-demand



Influence Of The Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market.

- Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital Publishing And Content Streaming market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059130/digital-publishing-and-content-streaming-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-content-streaming-digital-publishing-2-by-product-subscription-on-demand-covering-adobe-xerox-google-play-georg-von-holtzbrinck-relx?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com