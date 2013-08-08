Digital Publishing Blueprint Review of Software to Create Digital Magazines

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- MagCast has just recently released their Digital Publishing Blueprint system and software. This will be followed by an official full launch on August 14 of 2013. This digital product claims to help individuals and small businesses alike in the state of the here-and-now economy by showing them the Blueprint to having their digital magazines published on Apple's Newsstand. This attractive system is developed by a known internet entrepreneur Ed Dale.



A full in depth review of Digital Publishing Blueprint by Ed Dale has been published at a popular Digital Publishing Blueprint Review video. This review uncovers some of the truths about this new software and offers a comprehensive Digital Publishing Blueprint Bonus, which has erupted into a buzz around the industry.



Digital publishing bluprint took a long time to get started because of how innovative it is, and today more and more people are choosing to publish their work available to the largest customer markets. Writers, business, and publishers alike are creating magazines, articles, books, and so much more, at a fraction of the traditional cost of on-demand print publishing. If you have an idea for a magazine, but don't have the resources to get it off the ground in the traditional way, all you really need is a PDF file made with Microsoft Word or OpenOffice.



MagCast has created a proven service for magazine publishers, allowing freedom to publish on their own. The unique content editor and templates allow publishers to create digital magazines with relative ease. The content editor allows them to create articles as well as add other content types unique to digital publishing.



Unique features like the ability to place different types of media into the magazine. Videos, MP3s and photo galleries are among the different types of media available to embed in magazines. This allows the magazine’s customers to have a rich, and interactive experience while going through the magazine, which cannot be duplicated by more traditional publishing methods.



The many advantages over traditional publishing continue. Publishers are not required to pay an upfront or recurring fee to traditional print companies, and there are no expensive shipping fees either. Your magazine is available to be purchased and seen immediately on several different devices with just a few touches.



All you need to do is create content, determine the price structure of your magazine, and find customers, and advertisers for your publication. Magcast provides you with many other services so you can take advantage of everything in one place.



Magcast provides publishers with business tools to help create and market digital magazines, also offering sophisticated ways to manage subscriber lists, including "push notifications" when a new issue of your magazine is ready for download. Tools are also available for publishers to create additional products, and special offers available for 1-click purchase. Visit Digital Publishing Blueprint online to get your magazine off the ground today!



About Magcast

This is the Digital Publishing Blueprint review site that provides an in-depth and honest review to those looking to solve publishing problems with digital publishing.



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