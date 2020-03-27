Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Raytheon Company, Bae Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- DRFM-based electronic warfare systems are installed in various defense platforms, such as ground-based military units, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and navy ships. The growth of the airborne electronic warfare systems and the upgrade of older air platforms are significant factors driving the demand for DRFM-based jammers. Other applications of DRFM-based jammers include Radar Environment Simulation (RES) testing. The RES testing procedure involves evaluation of radar systems in an anechoic environment during their designing phase. The shortcomings of radar systems are eliminated by incorporating design changes during radar development.



Based on platform, the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market has been segmented into commercial & civil and defense. The defense segment includes air, naval, land, and unmanned platforms. Naval DRFM systems are mostly used for Electronic Support Measures (ESM). Prominent players involved in the manufacturing of naval DRFM systems provide a wide range of Naval Laser Warning (NLW) systems, and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. These naval DRFM systems provide capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs).



In 2019, the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=5426



Segment by Key players:

- Airbus Group

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Raytheon Company

- Bae Systems PLC

- Elbit Systems Ltd.

- Thales Group

- Leonardo S.P.A



Segment by Type:

- Processor

- Modulator

- Convertor

- Memory

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Electronic Warfare

- Radar Test & Evaluation

- Electronic Warfare Training

- Radio & Cellular Network Jamming



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=5426



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=5426



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com