Digital Radiography Market 2019-2026 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Carestream Health, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Constant breakthroughs in X-ray imaging have led to increased accuracy of radiology, while decreasing potential harm to medical professionals and patients. Manufacturers are focusing on improving contrast, sharpness, and real-time inspection capability. Technical developments in X-ray imaging enhance diagnostic certainty or reduce the radiation dose, or both. The advancement in digital radiography led to the development of flat-panel X-ray detectors that enhanced image sharpness and reduced graininess. This increased the diagnostic value of imaging, while making it possible to reduce the radiation dose compared with that required in the first available digital X-ray imaging procedure.



Global Digital Radiography Market size was US$ 1905.05 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2978.3 million by the end of 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%



The global digital radiography market is expected to witness a rapid growth, owing to rise in incidence of sports-related injuries and cancer. At present, many patients, especially in developing nations are undergoing image testing every year. Apart from that, the number of geriatric population is increasing, which is expected to drive the demand for digital radiography detectors in the years to come. This is attributed to the fact that elderly people are highly prone to suffer from age-related diseases, thus adding to the need for conducting various radiographic tests. In addition, leading players are focusing more on introducing new technologies especially for C-arms and fluoroscopy devices among end users, thus contributing toward the growth of the overall market.



However, increase in side effects due to prolonged exposure to radiations in patients and radiologists is a major concern, which limits the adoption of imaging systems, thereby hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities to reduce radiation exposure to digital radiography sensors by 20–80% minimizes the impact of the above restraint. Thus, this factor is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/33763



Segment by Key players:

- Carestream Health

- Fujifilm Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Hitachi Ltd

- Hologic, Inc.

- Philips Healthcare

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers



Segment by Type:

- Computed Radiology

- Direct Radiology



Segment by Application:

- General Radiography

- Chest Imaging

- Orthopedic Imaging

- Cardiovascular Imaging

- Dental Application

- Fluoroscopy

- Mammography

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/33763



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Radiography Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Digital Radiography Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Digital Radiography Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Digital Radiography Market Forecast

4.5.1. Digital Radiography Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Digital Radiography Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Digital Radiography Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Digital Radiography Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Digital Radiography Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Digital Radiography Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Digital Radiography Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Digital Radiography Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Digital Radiography Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Digital Radiography Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Digital Radiography Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Digital Radiography Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/33763



About UpMarketResearch

Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.



Contact Info –

UpMarketResearch

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – Alex@UpMarketResearch.com

Organization – UpMarketResearch

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.