Digital Remittance Market Expected to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 : Global Analysis and Forecast Report

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 60.73 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 75.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 2.39%.



Digital remittance is the powerful monitory solution that can have the potential to cause positive development on the local and global economy. An ample of number of economic situations is handled through banking which provide connectivity, identity, and also contain literacy solutions. Digital remittance mainly developed by private and public sectors with government support.



Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Remittance-Market/request-sample



Increase in need for secure, safer as well as quicker cross border monetary transactions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital remittance market growth. Furthermore, increase in necessity of digital remittance in order to receive payments from customers will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with rising number of digital-savvy customers opting for the digital remittances will fuel the market growth during this forecast Period.

However, lack of awareness and guidance is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global digital remittance market growth.



For a better understanding of the Digital Remittance market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Mobetize Corp., MoneyGram, Ripple, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Azimo, Currency Cloud, peerTransfer, Regalii, and Remitly.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Inward Remittance

- Outward Remittance

By Remittance Channel

- Online Inward Remittances

- Money Transfer Operators

- Banks

- Others

By End User

- Migrant Labor Workforce

- Individual/Personal

- Businesses

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Remittance-Market/ask-for-discount



Global Digital Remittance Market TOC

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Digital Remittance Market Outlook

5 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Type

6 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Remittance Channel

7 Global Digital Remittance Market, By End User

8 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Region

9 North America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10 Europe Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles



About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.