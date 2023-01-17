NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Remittance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Remittance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Western Union (WU) (United States), Ria Financial Services (United States), PayPal/Xoom (United States), TransferWise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), MoneyGram (United States), Remitly (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), TransferGo (United Kingdom), InstaReM (Singapore), TNG Wallet (China), Coins.ph (Philippines), Toast (Singapore), OrbitRemit (New Zealand)



Digital Remittance is refer as the online service which allows the people to send money for friends and family who are living abroad, through the use of smartphone, computer or tablet. For funding of the many families around the world, remittances market is considered as one of the valuable external source. While the reduction in the remittance costs has become one of the strategic focus for organisations of multilateral development.



Blockchain technology is exerting far-reaching influence on the remittance market



Increased adoption of banking & financial services

Rise in automation and digitization

Migration of the labor workforce



Lack of skilled professional for using this service



Growing access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market



The Western Union Company announced that it has signed an agreement with Travelex Holdings Limited to acquire the Travelex Global Business Payments division, a leading specialist provider of international business payments, for £606 million in cash.



The Digital Remittance market study is being classified by Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance), Application (Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses), Remittance channel (Banks, Money transfer operators, Others)



