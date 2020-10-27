New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The global digital remittance market was valued at about USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate with a projection crossing USD 8.6 billion by 2026. This report on the digital remittance market inspects all the crucial aspects such the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Remittance market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Digital Remittance market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are InstaReM, Flywire, Western Union, Ria Financial Outward Remittance, SingX Pte Ltd., WorldRemit, Remitly Inc., Azimo Limited, TransferWise, Ripple, MoneyGram, and TNG Wallet. analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Digital Remittance market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Market segment based on Remittance Channel:



Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others



Market segment based on Remittance Type:



Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance



Market segment based on End-User:



Labor Workforce

Business

Personal



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metric

Chapter 4. Digital Remittance Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Digital Remittance Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Digital Remittance Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



